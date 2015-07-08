Below are the Union County arrests for 04-12-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Campbell, Carl Edward
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault And Battery (M), And 3) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Campbell, Carl Edward (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault And Battery (M), and 3) Communicating Threats (M), at 2800-BLK Hwy 903, Maury, NC, on 4/12/2021 12:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Cook, Destinee Rose
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Cook, Destinee Rose (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Assault And Battery (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2021 14:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Price, David Warner
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Price, David Warner (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4500-BLK Pigg Mattox Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2021 18:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Spaulding, Harry Keith
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2021
|Court Case
|202102403
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Spaulding, Harry Keith (W /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 8700-BLK Highway 218 E, Marshville, NC, on 4/12/2021 21:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Lemmond, Jeremy Scott
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Changing Of Price (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault On Female) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding / Dwlr Not Impair Rev) (M),
|Description
|Lemmond, Jeremy Scott (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-changing Of Price (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault On Female) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding / Dwlr Not Impair Rev) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2021 00:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, S A
|Name
|Lemmond, Jeremy Scott
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding / Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M),
|Description
|Lemmond, Jeremy Scott (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding / Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2021 01:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L