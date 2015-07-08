Below are the Union County arrests for 04-12-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Campbell, Carl Edward
Arrest Date 04/12/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault And Battery (M), And 3) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Campbell, Carl Edward (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault And Battery (M), and 3) Communicating Threats (M), at 2800-BLK Hwy 903, Maury, NC, on 4/12/2021 12:45.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Cook, Destinee Rose
Arrest Date 04/12/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Assault And Battery (M),
Description Cook, Destinee Rose (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Assault And Battery (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2021 14:41.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Price, David Warner
Arrest Date 04/12/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Price, David Warner (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4500-BLK Pigg Mattox Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2021 18:08.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Spaulding, Harry Keith
Arrest Date 04/12/2021
Court Case 202102403
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Spaulding, Harry Keith (W /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 8700-BLK Highway 218 E, Marshville, NC, on 4/12/2021 21:39.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Lemmond, Jeremy Scott
Arrest Date 04/12/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Changing Of Price (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault On Female) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding / Dwlr Not Impair Rev) (M),
Description Lemmond, Jeremy Scott (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-changing Of Price (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault On Female) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding / Dwlr Not Impair Rev) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2021 00:16.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, S A

Name Lemmond, Jeremy Scott
Arrest Date 04/12/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding / Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M),
Description Lemmond, Jeremy Scott (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding / Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2021 01:41.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L