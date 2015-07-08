Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-13-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JENKINS, TIMOTHY LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/21/1961
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-13 01:26:00
|Court Case
|5902021209004
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GRULLON, ISNELDY
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|9/10/1991
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-13 11:36:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCCORKLE, JHIRMIKE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/28/1981
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-13 10:45:00
|Court Case
|1202019051543
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|FRANKLIN, LARRY BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/29/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-13 01:47:00
|Court Case
|5902021211165
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|HOLMES, ANTHONY MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/26/1966
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-13 08:05:00
|Court Case
|5902021211186
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|PRITCHETT, MERARI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/13/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-13 14:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021209573
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|500.00