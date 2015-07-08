Below are the Union County arrests for 04-13-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
Arrest Date 04-13-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 09:37, 4/13/2021 and 09:38, 4/13/2021. Reported: 09:38, 4/13/2021.
Arresting Officer Ludlow, D M

Name Barkley, Jerrick Deshawn
Arrest Date 04/13/2021
Court Case 202102419
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Barkley, Jerrick Deshawn (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at W Hwy 74/indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/13/2021 13:29.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Thomas, Deidre Marie
Arrest Date 04-13-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Thomas, Deidre Marie (B /F/52) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 6400-BLK Grovewood Tr, Hemby Bridge, NC, between 00:00, 4/2/2021 and 00:00, 4/9/2021. Reported: 10:36, 4/13/2021.
Arresting Officer Fitchett, D A

Name Smith, William Thomas J
Arrest Date 04/13/2021
Court Case 202102425
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Smith, William Thomas J (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 13000-BLK E Independence Blvd/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 4/13/2021 18:42.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Nagornyy, Yefim Andreyevich
Arrest Date 04-13-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Nagornyy, Yefim Andreyevich (W /M/26) VICTIM of Fraud-telecom (C), at 3000-BLK Eaton Av, Indian Trail, NC, between 12:00, 4/12/2021 and 10:43, 4/13/2021. Reported: 10:43, 4/13/2021.
Arresting Officer Keziah, A L

Name Merritt, Angela Nicole
Arrest Date 04/13/2021
Court Case 202102425
Charge 1) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Merritt, Angela Nicole (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 13000-BLK E Independence Blvd/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 4/13/2021 19:07.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J