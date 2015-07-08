Description

Smith, William Thomas J (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 13000-BLK E Independence Blvd/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 4/13/2021 18:42.