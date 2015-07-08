Below are the Union County arrests for 04-13-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
|04-13-2021
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 09:37, 4/13/2021 and 09:38, 4/13/2021. Reported: 09:38, 4/13/2021.
|Ludlow, D M
|Barkley, Jerrick Deshawn
|04/13/2021
|202102419
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Barkley, Jerrick Deshawn (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at W Hwy 74/indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/13/2021 13:29.
|Rushing, D L
|Thomas, Deidre Marie
|04-13-2021
|Thomas, Deidre Marie (B /F/52) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 6400-BLK Grovewood Tr, Hemby Bridge, NC, between 00:00, 4/2/2021 and 00:00, 4/9/2021. Reported: 10:36, 4/13/2021.
|Fitchett, D A
|Smith, William Thomas J
|04/13/2021
|202102425
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Smith, William Thomas J (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 13000-BLK E Independence Blvd/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 4/13/2021 18:42.
|Williams, C J
|Nagornyy, Yefim Andreyevich
|04-13-2021
|Nagornyy, Yefim Andreyevich (W /M/26) VICTIM of Fraud-telecom (C), at 3000-BLK Eaton Av, Indian Trail, NC, between 12:00, 4/12/2021 and 10:43, 4/13/2021. Reported: 10:43, 4/13/2021.
|Keziah, A L
|Merritt, Angela Nicole
|04/13/2021
|202102425
|1) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Merritt, Angela Nicole (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 13000-BLK E Independence Blvd/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 4/13/2021 19:07.
|Williams, C J