Below are the Union County arrests for 04-14-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hunter, Brandon Wayne
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2021
|Court Case
|202009336
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
|Description
|Hunter, Brandon Wayne (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 4400-BLK Tom Starnes Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/14/2021 22:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|King, Ronald Dean
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle), (F),
|Description
|King, Ronald Dean (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (possess Stolen Motor Vehicle), (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2021 08:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Myers, Mario Tirrell
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Common Law Forgery, Review) (F) And 2) Review (M),
|Description
|Myers, Mario Tirrell (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (common Law Forgery, Review) (F) and 2) Review (M), at 800-BLK E 4th Street, Charlotte, NC, on 4/14/2021 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Wingo, Daran Marte
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Statutory Sexual Offense W/Child <=15 (F), 2) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), And 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Wingo, Daran Marte (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Sexual Offense W/child <=15 (F), 2) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), and 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2021 11:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R
|Name
|Gaddy, Sam Harrison
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Unauthorized Use Of Motor Veh), M (M),
|Description
|Gaddy, Sam Harrison (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (unauthorized Use Of Motor Veh), M (M), at 3700-BLK Ridge Road, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/14/2021 11:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|04-14-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/16) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at [Address], on 11:45, 4/13/2021. Reported: 03:03, 4/14/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A