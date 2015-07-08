Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-15-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SAWYER, BRITTANY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/22/1989
Height 5.3
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-15 07:20:00
Court Case 5902021004308
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name RIVERS, MALIK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/11/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-15 13:12:00
Court Case 5902021210311
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MILES, TONIA MICHELLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/17/1972
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-15 14:15:00
Court Case 5902021210005
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DELGADO, SHARI TEREACE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/8/1987
Height 5.4
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-15 07:50:00
Court Case 5902021211421
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name YOUNG, QUANTE ISAIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/25/2002
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-15 11:40:00
Court Case 5902021211441
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name COOK, ADRIAN DEMONTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/28/1977
Height 6.0
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-15 16:54:00
Court Case 3502019063125
Charge Description FAIL REGISTER SEX OFFENDER(F)
Bond Amount