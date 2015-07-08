Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-15-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SAWYER, BRITTANY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/22/1989
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-15 07:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021004308
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|RIVERS, MALIK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/11/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-15 13:12:00
|Court Case
|5902021210311
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MILES, TONIA MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/17/1972
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-15 14:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021210005
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|DELGADO, SHARI TEREACE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/8/1987
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-15 07:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021211421
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|YOUNG, QUANTE ISAIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/25/2002
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-15 11:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021211441
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|COOK, ADRIAN DEMONTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/28/1977
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-15 16:54:00
|Court Case
|3502019063125
|Charge Description
|FAIL REGISTER SEX OFFENDER(F)
|Bond Amount