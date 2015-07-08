Below are the Union County arrests for 04-15-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Forbes, Barry Laquan
|04/15/2021
|Fail To Appear – 1 – (Speeding Citation), M (M),
|Forbes, Barry Laquan (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 1 – (speeding Citation), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2021 12:09.
|Summey, W E
|Jefferson, Brian Wayne
|04/15/2021
|1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Jefferson, Brian Wayne (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2100-BLK Old Camden Rd/olive Branch Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2021 21:37.
|Love, J
|Griffin, Daniel Lee
|04/15/2021
|202102486
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Griffin, Daniel Lee (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2500-BLK Old Pageland Monroe Rd/l J Whitley Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2021 22:45.
|Eason, S A
|Fernandez, Justin Tyrone
|04/15/2021
|210406160
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Fernandez, Justin Tyrone (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 6000-BLK N Rocky River Rd/w Lawyers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/15/2021 01:04.
|Plowman, J P
|Dutton, Cameron Terry
|04/15/2021
|202102453
|Assault On Female (M),
|Dutton, Cameron Terry (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6900-BLK Alexander Farm Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2021 03:18.
|Plowman, J P
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
|04-15-2021
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 23:52, 4/14/2021 and 23:53, 4/14/2021. Reported: 00:07, 4/15/2021.
|Eason, S A