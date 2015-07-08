Below are the Union County arrests for 04-15-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Forbes, Barry Laquan
Arrest Date 04/15/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – 1 – (Speeding Citation), M (M),
Description Forbes, Barry Laquan (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 1 – (speeding Citation), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2021 12:09.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Jefferson, Brian Wayne
Arrest Date 04/15/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Jefferson, Brian Wayne (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2100-BLK Old Camden Rd/olive Branch Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2021 21:37.
Arresting Officer Love, J

Name Griffin, Daniel Lee
Arrest Date 04/15/2021
Court Case 202102486
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Griffin, Daniel Lee (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2500-BLK Old Pageland Monroe Rd/l J Whitley Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2021 22:45.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Fernandez, Justin Tyrone
Arrest Date 04/15/2021
Court Case 210406160
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Fernandez, Justin Tyrone (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 6000-BLK N Rocky River Rd/w Lawyers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/15/2021 01:04.
Arresting Officer Plowman, J P

Name Dutton, Cameron Terry
Arrest Date 04/15/2021
Court Case 202102453
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Dutton, Cameron Terry (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6900-BLK Alexander Farm Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2021 03:18.
Arresting Officer Plowman, J P

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
Arrest Date 04-15-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 23:52, 4/14/2021 and 23:53, 4/14/2021. Reported: 00:07, 4/15/2021.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A