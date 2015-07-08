Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-16-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HUGUE, ALJAQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/28/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-16 05:52:00
Court Case 5902021211543
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name MCCARGO, BRYAN MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/31/1988
Height 6.2
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-16 15:45:00
Court Case 5902021211255
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, JEFFREY
Arrest Type
DOB 12/21/1972
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-16 09:52:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BRISTOW, GEORGE TYLER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/3/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-16 17:00:00
Court Case 5902021202437
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HALLMAN, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type
DOB 2/12/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 163
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-16 11:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MASKE, SHAQUA MICHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/15/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-16 16:25:00
Court Case 5902021211148
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 500.00