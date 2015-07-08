Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-16-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HUGUE, ALJAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/28/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-16 05:52:00
|Court Case
|5902021211543
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|MCCARGO, BRYAN MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/31/1988
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-16 15:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021211255
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SMITH, JEFFREY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/21/1972
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-16 09:52:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BRISTOW, GEORGE TYLER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/3/1994
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-16 17:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021202437
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HALLMAN, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/12/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|163
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-16 11:30:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MASKE, SHAQUA MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/15/1993
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-16 16:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021211148
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00