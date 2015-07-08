Below are the Union County arrests for 04-16-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Reedy, Lindsay Michelle
Arrest Date 04/16/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Reedy, Lindsay Michelle (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2021 18:00.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C

Name Watson, Emmanuel Izaiah
Arrest Date 04/16/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Watson, Emmanuel Izaiah (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2021 20:00.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Banks, Christopher J
Arrest Date 04/16/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Banks, Christopher J (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2021 20:00.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Mcmanus, Monteae Hicks
Arrest Date 04/16/2021
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Mcmanus, Monteae Hicks (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, SC, on 4/16/2021 21:15.
Arresting Officer Hackney, W T

Name Germany, Al Britten
Arrest Date 04/16/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misdemeanor Larceny), M (M),
Description Germany, Al Britten (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misdemeanor Larceny), M (M), at 13700-BLK Us 74 W, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/16/2021 02:16.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Cole, Christopher Lee
Arrest Date 04/16/2021
Court Case 202102488
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Cole, Christopher Lee (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 500-BLK Arcadia Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2021 03:15.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A