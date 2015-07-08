Below are the Union County arrests for 04-16-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Reedy, Lindsay Michelle
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Reedy, Lindsay Michelle (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2021 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Watson, Emmanuel Izaiah
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Watson, Emmanuel Izaiah (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2021 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Banks, Christopher J
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Banks, Christopher J (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2021 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Mcmanus, Monteae Hicks
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Monteae Hicks (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, SC, on 4/16/2021 21:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Hackney, W T
|Name
|Germany, Al Britten
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misdemeanor Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Germany, Al Britten (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misdemeanor Larceny), M (M), at 13700-BLK Us 74 W, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/16/2021 02:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Cole, Christopher Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2021
|Court Case
|202102488
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Cole, Christopher Lee (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 500-BLK Arcadia Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2021 03:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A