Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-17-2021 of mecklenburg.

Name BOOTH, LUKE TAYLOR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/30/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-17 03:10:00
Court Case 5902021209980
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name FORD, TYDAISHA SHAKERIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/11/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-17 14:15:00
Court Case 5902021211408
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name FRAZIER, TOBY LEWIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/15/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-17 05:36:00
Court Case 5902021211685
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WASHINGTON, ALAYE NIREL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/20/1998
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-17 13:40:00
Court Case 5902021211415
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GADDIS, RICHARD ALAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/19/1966
Height 5.9
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-17 04:36:00
Court Case 5902021210799
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BELASQUEZHILERIO, CLAUDIO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/20/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-17 15:23:00
Court Case 4802020708485
Charge Description RECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD
Bond Amount 1000.00