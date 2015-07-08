Below are the Union County arrests for 04-17-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Colston, Sharlene Sha`relle K
|Arrest Date
|04-17-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Colston, Sharlene Sha`relle K (B /F/29) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3600 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, on 4/17/2021 10:43:39 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Herndon, Gary Mitchell
|Arrest Date
|04-17-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Herndon, Gary Mitchell (W /M/58) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at Us 74/curtis Lane, Marshville, on 4/17/2021 5:46:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Gray, Noah Lucas
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fta), M (M),
|Description
|Gray, Noah Lucas (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fta), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2021 08:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Hart, Joshua Stephen
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(2Nd Deg Trespass) (M),
|Description
|Hart, Joshua Stephen (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(2nd Deg Trespass) (M), at 2000-BLK Moonstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/17/2021 16:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Southerland, Kevin John
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Southerland, Kevin John (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1300-BLK Parkside Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 4/17/2021 17:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Mclean, Trayvion Lamont
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mclean, Trayvion Lamont (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 7500-BLK E Hwy 74/stegall Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/17/2021 17:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M