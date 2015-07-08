Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-18-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BLAKENEY, SHIRLENE LAQUSHA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/17/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-18 02:25:00
Court Case 5902021211758
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MCCONNELL, MATTHEW ALEXANDER
Arrest Type
DOB 10/11/1997
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-18 12:23:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MORRIS, NARHARI TYMON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/11/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-18 01:00:00
Court Case 5902021211766
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ARDREY, STEVEN BERNARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/20/1967
Height 6.4
Weight 375
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-18 12:05:00
Court Case 1102021050799
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name POYSSICK, ARTHUR BRUCE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/28/1971
Height 5.9
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-18 04:12:00
Court Case 5902021211326
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name YOUNG, DONALD LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/9/1972
Height 5.9
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-18 11:32:00
Court Case 5902021211054
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00