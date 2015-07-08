Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-18-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BLAKENEY, SHIRLENE LAQUSHA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/17/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-18 02:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021211758
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MCCONNELL, MATTHEW ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/11/1997
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-18 12:23:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MORRIS, NARHARI TYMON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/11/2001
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-18 01:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021211766
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ARDREY, STEVEN BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/20/1967
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|375
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-18 12:05:00
|Court Case
|1102021050799
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|POYSSICK, ARTHUR BRUCE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/28/1971
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-18 04:12:00
|Court Case
|5902021211326
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|YOUNG, DONALD LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/9/1972
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-18 11:32:00
|Court Case
|5902021211054
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00