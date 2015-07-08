Below are the Union County arrests for 04-18-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wright, Darrion Shonelius
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Wright, Darrion Shonelius (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 900-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2021 01:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Howard, Brian Pheroneus
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2021
|Court Case
|202102535
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Howard, Brian Pheroneus (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4200-BLK Oldstone Forest Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/18/2021 02:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W
|Name
|Manigault, Adrian Kesean
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Manigault, Adrian Kesean (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2021 04:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Helms, Larry Wayne
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2021
|Court Case
|202102314
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
|Description
|Helms, Larry Wayne (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 1200-BLK Sand Dollar Ct, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2021 10:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T
|Name
|Swinney, Ashley Cassandra
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Swinney, Ashley Cassandra (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3900-BLK Juvenile Center Dr, Castle Hayne, NC, on 4/18/2021 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Mckinney, Malakai Lamarcus
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mckinney, Malakai Lamarcus (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 4/18/2021 16:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T