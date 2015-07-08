Below are the Union County arrests for 04-18-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wright, Darrion Shonelius
Arrest Date 04/18/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Wright, Darrion Shonelius (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 900-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2021 01:20.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Howard, Brian Pheroneus
Arrest Date 04/18/2021
Court Case 202102535
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Howard, Brian Pheroneus (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4200-BLK Oldstone Forest Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/18/2021 02:59.
Arresting Officer Belk, D W

Name Manigault, Adrian Kesean
Arrest Date 04/18/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Manigault, Adrian Kesean (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2021 04:27.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Helms, Larry Wayne
Arrest Date 04/18/2021
Court Case 202102314
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
Description Helms, Larry Wayne (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 1200-BLK Sand Dollar Ct, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2021 10:46.
Arresting Officer Funderburk, J T

Name Swinney, Ashley Cassandra
Arrest Date 04/18/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Swinney, Ashley Cassandra (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3900-BLK Juvenile Center Dr, Castle Hayne, NC, on 4/18/2021 12:00.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Mckinney, Malakai Lamarcus
Arrest Date 04/18/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Mckinney, Malakai Lamarcus (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 4/18/2021 16:30.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T