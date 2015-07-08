Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-19-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GARY, THOMAS ADRIAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/27/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-19 02:10:00
|Court Case
|5902021211868
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MALLORY, JOSHUA
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|8/14/1991
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-19 10:04:00
|Court Case
|1202020051003
|Charge Description
|FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WATTS, DELEON
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|1/2/1976
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|219
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-19 15:42:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JAMES, KIMBERLY RENEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/13/1966
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-19 03:53:00
|Court Case
|3302020053562
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|WATTS, CORNELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/5/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-19 09:54:00
|Court Case
|5902021211559
|Charge Description
|FEL HIT/RUN SER INJ/DEATH
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|GARZA, OMAR ALMANZA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/8/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-19 16:50:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount