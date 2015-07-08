Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-19-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GARY, THOMAS ADRIAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/27/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-19 02:10:00
Court Case 5902021211868
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MALLORY, JOSHUA
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 8/14/1991
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-19 10:04:00
Court Case 1202020051003
Charge Description FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WATTS, DELEON
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 1/2/1976
Height 6.0
Weight 219
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-19 15:42:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name JAMES, KIMBERLY RENEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/13/1966
Height 5.4
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-19 03:53:00
Court Case 3302020053562
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name WATTS, CORNELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/5/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-19 09:54:00
Court Case 5902021211559
Charge Description FEL HIT/RUN SER INJ/DEATH
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name GARZA, OMAR ALMANZA
Arrest Type
DOB 3/8/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-19 16:50:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount