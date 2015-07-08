Below are the Union County arrests for 04-19-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mackins, Christopher Scott
|Arrest Date
|04/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Habitual Larceny), F (F),
|Description
|Mackins, Christopher Scott (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ (habitual Larceny), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/19/2021 08:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Riggins, Courtney Sue
|Arrest Date
|04-19-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Riggins, Courtney Sue (W /F/32) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (A), at 6300-BLK Cheraw Rd, Marshville, NC, between 08:59, 4/19/2021 and 09:00, 4/19/2021. Reported: 09:19, 4/19/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Little, Rodney Oneal
|Arrest Date
|04/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Common Law Robbery), F (F),
|Description
|Little, Rodney Oneal (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Writ (common Law Robbery), F (F), at 800-BLK E. 4th Street, Charlotte, NC, on 4/19/2021 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Moloney, William Edward
|Arrest Date
|04-19-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Moloney, William Edward (W /M/87) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1200-BLK Brionne Ct, Waxhaw, NC, between 21:00, 4/17/2021 and 08:00, 4/18/2021. Reported: 10:58, 4/19/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Paxton, J D
|Name
|Burns, Emmanuel Smith
|Arrest Date
|04/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Breaking/Entering, Larceny After) (F),
|Description
|Burns, Emmanuel Smith (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Writ (breaking/entering, Larceny After) (F), at 800-BLK E. Fourth Street, Charlotte, NC, on 4/19/2021 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|04-19-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/13) VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 10:50, 4/19/2021 and 11:22, 4/19/2021. Reported: 11:22, 4/19/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Dodd, S P