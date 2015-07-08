Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-20-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PACHECO, ADRIAN RICHARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/8/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-20 01:08:00
|Court Case
|5902021211953
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DALTON, BILLY RAY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/31/1990
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-20 13:06:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GUINN, WILLIAM THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/18/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-20 16:14:00
|Court Case
|5902021212024
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HAGLER, BRANDON HEATH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/25/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-20 03:07:00
|Court Case
|5902020235195
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|STANTON, ERIC MIZE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/30/1977
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-20 10:43:00
|Court Case
|5902021210499
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOPKINS, DAISHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/1/1992
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|87
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-20 16:49:00
|Court Case
|3502020059418
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|15000.00