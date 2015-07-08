Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-20-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PACHECO, ADRIAN RICHARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/8/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-20 01:08:00
Court Case 5902021211953
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name DALTON, BILLY RAY
Arrest Type
DOB 10/31/1990
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-20 13:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GUINN, WILLIAM THOMAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/18/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-20 16:14:00
Court Case 5902021212024
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HAGLER, BRANDON HEATH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/25/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-20 03:07:00
Court Case 5902020235195
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name STANTON, ERIC MIZE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/30/1977
Height 6.3
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-20 10:43:00
Court Case 5902021210499
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name HOPKINS, DAISHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/1/1992
Height 5.3
Weight 87
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-20 16:49:00
Court Case 3502020059418
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 15000.00