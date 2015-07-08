Below are the Union County arrests for 04-20-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hathcock, Dalton Matthew
|Arrest Date
|04/20/2021
|Court Case
|202102613
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Hathcock, Dalton Matthew (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 6800-BLK Fenwick Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/20/2021 20:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Moore, Alena Joe
|Arrest Date
|04/20/2021
|Court Case
|202102586
|Charge
|1) Resisting Public Officer (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Moore, Alena Joe (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resisting Public Officer (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Presson Rd/e Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2021 04:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Little, Demitri Montraze
|Arrest Date
|04/20/2021
|Court Case
|202102586
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Little, Demitri Montraze (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 3100-BLK E Hwy 74/presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2021 04:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Langston, Richard David
|Arrest Date
|04/20/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr Imapaired Rev) (M),
|Description
|Langston, Richard David (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Imapaired Rev) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2021 10:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Coffey, Darrell Lynn
|Arrest Date
|04/20/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Resisting Public Officer), M (M),
|Description
|Coffey, Darrell Lynn (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (resisting Public Officer), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2021 10:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
|Arrest Date
|04-20-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 02:18, 4/20/2021 and 02:19, 4/20/2021. Reported: 02:19, 4/20/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K