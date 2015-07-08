Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-21-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOUGH, RODERICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/2/1992
Height 6.1
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-21 03:41:00
Court Case 5902021212061
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name RICHARDSON, TADARIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/3/2002
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-21 12:43:00
Court Case 5902021212113
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name UMANZOR, CARLOS OMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/30/1997
Height 5.3
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-21 15:00:00
Court Case 5902021212137
Charge Description MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MORENO, CHRISTOPHER ARNALDO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/28/1994
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-21 05:50:00
Court Case 5902021211623
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name WASHINGTON, DEVARICE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/19/1984
Height 5.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-21 14:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GONZALEZ, LUZ ELENA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/19/1977
Height 5.5
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-21 14:00:00
Court Case 5902021212148
Charge Description CS HIRE/USE MINOR >13 DEF >=21
Bond Amount 10000.00