Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-21-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOUGH, RODERICK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/2/1992
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-21 03:41:00
|Court Case
|5902021212061
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RICHARDSON, TADARIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/3/2002
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-21 12:43:00
|Court Case
|5902021212113
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|UMANZOR, CARLOS OMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/30/1997
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-21 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021212137
|Charge Description
|MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MORENO, CHRISTOPHER ARNALDO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/28/1994
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-21 05:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021211623
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WASHINGTON, DEVARICE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/19/1984
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-21 14:00:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GONZALEZ, LUZ ELENA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/19/1977
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-21 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021212148
|Charge Description
|CS HIRE/USE MINOR >13 DEF >=21
|Bond Amount
|10000.00