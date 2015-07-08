Below are the Union County arrests for 04-21-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Parham, Chaquan Montrelle
|Arrest Date
|04/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Parham, Chaquan Montrelle (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/21/2021 14:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Olmstead, April Mae
|Arrest Date
|04/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Olmstead, April Mae (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/21/2021 16:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Plyler, Justin Camron
|Arrest Date
|04-21-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Plyler, Justin Camron (W /M/29) VICTIM of Att Break Or Enter Bldg (m) (A), at 7000-BLK Landsford Rd, Monroe, NC, between 00:54, 4/21/2021 and 00:55, 4/21/2021. Reported: 00:55, 4/21/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
|Arrest Date
|04-21-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 05:11, 4/21/2021 and 05:12, 4/21/2021. Reported: 05:12, 4/21/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Fitchett, D A
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Misuse Of 911 System
|Arrest Date
|04-21-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Misuse Of 911 System (C), at 4700-BLK Springview Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, between 06:17, 4/21/2021 and 06:18, 4/21/2021. Reported: 06:18, 4/21/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Kindley, Patricia Helms
|Arrest Date
|04-21-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kindley, Patricia Helms (W /F/71) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 8900-BLK Unionville Brief Rd, Fairview, NC, between 00:00, 4/19/2021 and 00:00, 4/20/2021. Reported: 11:20, 4/21/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Fitchett, D A