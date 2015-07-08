Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-22-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|KERNS, MATTHEW ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/1/1977
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-22 07:35:00
|Court Case
|1702015003336
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LOPEZ, KEVIN MATIAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/12/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-22 12:05:00
|Court Case
|5902021204886
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|MCCORKLE, DANIEL WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/22/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-22 16:14:00
|Court Case
|5902021200189
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MILLER, DIVINE SAVIONBERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/18/1997
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-22 06:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021212208
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|Bond Amount
|Name
|REYNOSO, DAVID ALAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/22/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|176
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-22 12:15:00
|Court Case
|2302020701002
|Charge Description
|DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|WASHBURN, KEYONA MONIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/26/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-22 17:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021212240
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00