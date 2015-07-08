Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-22-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KERNS, MATTHEW ALLEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/1/1977
Height 6.4
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-22 07:35:00
Court Case 1702015003336
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LOPEZ, KEVIN MATIAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/12/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-22 12:05:00
Court Case 5902021204886
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MCCORKLE, DANIEL WAYNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-22 16:14:00
Court Case 5902021200189
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name MILLER, DIVINE SAVIONBERNARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/18/1997
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-22 06:15:00
Court Case 5902021212208
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount

Name REYNOSO, DAVID ALAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/22/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 176
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-22 12:15:00
Court Case 2302020701002
Charge Description DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WASHBURN, KEYONA MONIQUE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/26/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-22 17:15:00
Court Case 5902021212240
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2500.00