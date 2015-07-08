Below are the Union County arrests for 04-22-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Scardamaglia, Ronald Joseph
Arrest Date 04/22/2021
Court Case 202102638
Charge Disorderly Conduct (M),
Description Scardamaglia, Ronald Joseph (W /M/69) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 2000-BLK Saye Brook Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2021 01:27.
Arresting Officer Belk, D W

Name Malik, Akeem Abdullah
Arrest Date 04/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (Felony Larcey) (F),
Description Malik, Akeem Abdullah (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Writ (felony Larcey) (F), at 800-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 4/22/2021 10:30.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Hayes, Sidney Gaither
Arrest Date 04/22/2021
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (Fel Larceny, Fel Poss Stolen Goods) (F),
Description Hayes, Sidney Gaither (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (fel Larceny, Fel Poss Stolen Goods) (F), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2021 11:36.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Knight, Joshua David
Arrest Date 04/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
Description Knight, Joshua David (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2021 14:29.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name Covington, Travis Mintah
Arrest Date 04/22/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Covington, Travis Mintah (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2021 15:00.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Threatt, Isaiah Giovanni
Arrest Date 04/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M),
Description Threatt, Isaiah Giovanni (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2021 15:00.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L