Below are the Union County arrests for 04-22-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Scardamaglia, Ronald Joseph
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2021
|Court Case
|202102638
|Charge
|Disorderly Conduct (M),
|Description
|Scardamaglia, Ronald Joseph (W /M/69) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 2000-BLK Saye Brook Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2021 01:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W
|Name
|Malik, Akeem Abdullah
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Felony Larcey) (F),
|Description
|Malik, Akeem Abdullah (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Writ (felony Larcey) (F), at 800-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 4/22/2021 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Hayes, Sidney Gaither
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment (Fel Larceny, Fel Poss Stolen Goods) (F),
|Description
|Hayes, Sidney Gaither (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (fel Larceny, Fel Poss Stolen Goods) (F), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2021 11:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Knight, Joshua David
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
|Description
|Knight, Joshua David (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2021 14:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Covington, Travis Mintah
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Covington, Travis Mintah (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2021 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Threatt, Isaiah Giovanni
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M),
|Description
|Threatt, Isaiah Giovanni (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2021 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L