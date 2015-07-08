Below are the Union County arrests for 04-23-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Medlin, Jayvion Tiryse
Arrest Date 04/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Medlin, Jayvion Tiryse (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2021 20:42.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Sanchez, Irvin Villeda
Arrest Date 04/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Sanchez, Irvin Villeda (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2021 20:54.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Hughes, Jahi Sharif
Arrest Date 04/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Hughes, Jahi Sharif (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4100-BLK E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 4/23/2021 23:18.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
Arrest Date 04-23-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at [Address], between 04:15, 4/23/2021 and 04:47, 4/23/2021. Reported: 04:47, 4/23/2021.
Arresting Officer Howard, C G

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 04-23-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /F/16) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at [Address], between 23:00, 4/22/2021 and 08:00, 4/23/2021. Reported: 09:08, 4/23/2021.
Arresting Officer Howard, C G

Name Melton, Tammy Graham
Arrest Date 04-23-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Melton, Tammy Graham (W /F/56) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 8200-BLK Tirzah Church Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 12:00, 4/4/2021 and 10:00, 4/23/2021. Reported: 10:37, 4/23/2021.
Arresting Officer Paxton, J D