Below are the Union County arrests for 04-23-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Medlin, Jayvion Tiryse
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Medlin, Jayvion Tiryse (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2021 20:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Sanchez, Irvin Villeda
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Sanchez, Irvin Villeda (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2021 20:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Hughes, Jahi Sharif
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Hughes, Jahi Sharif (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4100-BLK E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 4/23/2021 23:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
|Arrest Date
|04-23-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at [Address], between 04:15, 4/23/2021 and 04:47, 4/23/2021. Reported: 04:47, 4/23/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|04-23-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/16) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at [Address], between 23:00, 4/22/2021 and 08:00, 4/23/2021. Reported: 09:08, 4/23/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G
|Name
|Melton, Tammy Graham
|Arrest Date
|04-23-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Melton, Tammy Graham (W /F/56) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 8200-BLK Tirzah Church Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 12:00, 4/4/2021 and 10:00, 4/23/2021. Reported: 10:37, 4/23/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Paxton, J D