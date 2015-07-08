Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-24-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOWELL, CHRISTOPHER BELDEN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/15/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-24 03:04:00
Court Case 5902021212381
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name COLEMAN, HUNTER CLIFTON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/17/1997
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-24 03:40:00
Court Case 4202020054347
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HEMPHILL, MONIQUE ALEXIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/22/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-24 12:25:00
Court Case 5902021212391
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HOWARD, JASMINE ARAI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/6/1997
Height 5.3
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-24 13:35:00
Court Case 5902021212393
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount

Name SANDERS, QUINCY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/13/1965
Height 5.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-24 13:45:00
Court Case 5902021210913
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TAYLOR, JOAQUIN DION
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/2/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-24 14:56:00
Court Case 5902021212395
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount