Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-24-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOWELL, CHRISTOPHER BELDEN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/15/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-24 03:04:00
|Court Case
|5902021212381
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|COLEMAN, HUNTER CLIFTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/17/1997
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-24 03:40:00
|Court Case
|4202020054347
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HEMPHILL, MONIQUE ALEXIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/22/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-24 12:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021212391
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HOWARD, JASMINE ARAI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/6/1997
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-24 13:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021212393
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SANDERS, QUINCY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/13/1965
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-24 13:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021210913
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|TAYLOR, JOAQUIN DION
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/2/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-24 14:56:00
|Court Case
|5902021212395
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount