Below are the Union County arrests for 04-24-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Kemble, Thomas Ashby
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Kemble, Thomas Ashby (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 2500-BLK Us 74, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2021 03:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Underwood, Joseph Hugh
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Assault On A Female), M (M),
|Description
|Underwood, Joseph Hugh (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (assault On A Female), M (M), at 6000-BLK Bud Huey Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/24/2021 20:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Franklin, John Mark
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Franklin, John Mark (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 8200-BLK Carriker Williams Rd, Fairview, NC, on 4/24/2021 21:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Guillen, Delores
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Guillen, Delores (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 300-BLK Alexander St, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2021 21:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Paredes, Jose Carlos
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Resisting Public Officer), M (M),
|Description
|Paredes, Jose Carlos (H /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(resisting Public Officer), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2021 23:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Fincher, P C