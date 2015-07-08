Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-25-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WILKERSON, NUESHAUN RAHLEEK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/18/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-25 01:19:00
|Court Case
|5902021212458
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WILKS, DNAJSA IMANI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/21/1999
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-25 03:17:00
|Court Case
|5902021212456
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WINDHAM, JOSHUA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/1/1994
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-25 03:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021212460
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COLLAZOS, FELISA GRETCHEN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/22/1984
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-25 04:57:00
|Court Case
|5902021212464
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|PATTON, DEMAUREE AMBROSE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/28/1996
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-25 04:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021212462
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ANDERSON, JESSICA RENEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/14/1986
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|105
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-25 08:39:00
|Court Case
|102020000005
|Charge Description
|FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|40000.00