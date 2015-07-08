Below are the Union County arrests for 04-25-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name King, Crystal Diane
Arrest Date 04/25/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description King, Crystal Diane (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2300-BLK Dorothy Lee Ln, Wingate, NC, on 4/25/2021 12:56.
Arresting Officer Lesperance, J D

Name Harvey, Aaron Lee
Arrest Date 04/25/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Harvey, Aaron Lee (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2021 12:54.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Harvey, Aaron Lee
Arrest Date 04/25/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Harvey, Aaron Lee (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2021 11:30.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E