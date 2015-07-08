Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-26-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BEACH, TIMOTHY MORRIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/27/1961
Height 6.1
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-26 01:02:00
Court Case 5902021212530
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, CARLOS DESHAYNE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/22/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-26 11:45:00
Court Case 3502020002183
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name WALKER, REGINALD NEVARRO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/24/1982
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-26 15:45:00
Court Case 5902020202355
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HAMES, LONNIE JUNIOR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/14/1965
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-26 00:51:00
Court Case 5902021212509
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MCCAULEY, DECARIO LOVELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/31/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-26 11:53:00
Court Case 5902021001506
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BAILEY, JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/30/1991
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-26 15:46:00
Court Case 5902021212583
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount