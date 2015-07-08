Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-26-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BEACH, TIMOTHY MORRIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/27/1961
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-26 01:02:00
|Court Case
|5902021212530
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, CARLOS DESHAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/22/1995
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-26 11:45:00
|Court Case
|3502020002183
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|WALKER, REGINALD NEVARRO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/24/1982
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-26 15:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020202355
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HAMES, LONNIE JUNIOR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/14/1965
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-26 00:51:00
|Court Case
|5902021212509
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCCAULEY, DECARIO LOVELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/31/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-26 11:53:00
|Court Case
|5902021001506
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BAILEY, JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/30/1991
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-26 15:46:00
|Court Case
|5902021212583
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount