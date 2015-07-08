Below are the Union County arrests for 04-26-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bennett, Rico Lamont
Arrest Date 04/26/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding, Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), (M),
Description Bennett, Rico Lamont (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding, Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), (M), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2021 10:25.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Lowder, Tony William
Arrest Date 04/26/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Lowder, Tony William (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2021 11:22.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
Arrest Date 04-26-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 00:05, 4/26/2021 and 00:06, 4/26/2021. Reported: 00:06, 4/26/2021.
Arresting Officer Barrett, D B

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 04-26-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 2800-BLK Ridge Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 10:00, 4/26/2021 and 10:15, 4/26/2021. Reported: 10:56, 4/26/2021.
Arresting Officer Humphrey, A W

Name Thomas, Betty Helms
Arrest Date 04-26-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Thomas, Betty Helms (W /F/79) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 7400-BLK Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 01:00, 4/26/2021 and 10:00, 4/26/2021. Reported: 12:34, 4/26/2021.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Demore, Paul George
Arrest Date 04/26/2021
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Demore, Paul George (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2021 08:47.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B