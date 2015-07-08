Below are the Union County arrests for 04-26-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bennett, Rico Lamont
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding, Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), (M),
|Description
|Bennett, Rico Lamont (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding, Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), (M), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2021 10:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Lowder, Tony William
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Lowder, Tony William (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2021 11:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
|Arrest Date
|04-26-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 00:05, 4/26/2021 and 00:06, 4/26/2021. Reported: 00:06, 4/26/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|04-26-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 2800-BLK Ridge Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 10:00, 4/26/2021 and 10:15, 4/26/2021. Reported: 10:56, 4/26/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Humphrey, A W
|Name
|Thomas, Betty Helms
|Arrest Date
|04-26-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Thomas, Betty Helms (W /F/79) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 7400-BLK Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 01:00, 4/26/2021 and 10:00, 4/26/2021. Reported: 12:34, 4/26/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Demore, Paul George
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Demore, Paul George (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2021 08:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B