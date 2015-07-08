Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-27-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SMITH, EDRICK KARIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/19/2001
Height 6.2
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-27 00:45:00
Court Case 5902021212625
Charge Description PWIMSD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HUDSON, JACQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/30/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-27 12:43:00
Court Case 5902021211179
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name STEVENS, KADEEM SHAQUILLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/27/1994
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-27 03:36:00
Court Case 5902021212637
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SHAFFER, ZACHARY REED
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/17/1995
Height 6.3
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-27 12:30:00
Court Case 3502021054048
Charge Description FALSE REPORT TO POLICE STATION
Bond Amount

Name JACKSON, CYNTHIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/15/1960
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-27 07:00:00
Court Case 5902021201227
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BREWER, AARON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/7/1987
Height 6.4
Weight 208
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-27 14:04:00
Court Case 5902020235530
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2000.00