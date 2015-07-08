Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-27-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SMITH, EDRICK KARIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/19/2001
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-27 00:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021212625
|Charge Description
|PWIMSD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HUDSON, JACQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/30/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-27 12:43:00
|Court Case
|5902021211179
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|STEVENS, KADEEM SHAQUILLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/27/1994
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-27 03:36:00
|Court Case
|5902021212637
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|SHAFFER, ZACHARY REED
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/17/1995
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-27 12:30:00
|Court Case
|3502021054048
|Charge Description
|FALSE REPORT TO POLICE STATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JACKSON, CYNTHIA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/15/1960
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-27 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021201227
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BREWER, AARON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/7/1987
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|208
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-27 14:04:00
|Court Case
|5902020235530
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00