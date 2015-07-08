Below are the Union County arrests for 04-27-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Steen, Brandi Nicole
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Steen, Brandi Nicole (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2021 22:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Wrenn, M G
|Name
|Chambers, Scildra Roy
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Scildra Roy (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2021 23:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Sanabria, Mary Victoria
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2021
|Court Case
|202102806
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Sanabria, Mary Victoria (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2021 06:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Dennis, J R
|Name
|Newton, Donald Craig
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Injury To Real Property (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Newton, Donald Craig (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2021 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Andrade, H J
|Name
|Carella, Ronnie Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Carella, Ronnie Lee (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 400-BLK North Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2021 14:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Rozina, Steven Christopher
|Arrest Date
|04-27-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rozina, Steven Christopher (W /M/36) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1000-BLK Potomac Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 02:18, 4/27/2021 and 05:28, 4/27/2021. Reported: 05:28, 4/27/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A