Below are the Union County arrests for 04-27-2021.

Name Steen, Brandi Nicole
Arrest Date 04/27/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Steen, Brandi Nicole (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2021 22:24.
Arresting Officer Wrenn, M G

Name Chambers, Scildra Roy
Arrest Date 04/27/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Chambers, Scildra Roy (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2021 23:22.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Sanabria, Mary Victoria
Arrest Date 04/27/2021
Court Case 202102806
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Simple Assault (M),
Description Sanabria, Mary Victoria (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2021 06:37.
Arresting Officer Dennis, J R

Name Newton, Donald Craig
Arrest Date 04/27/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Injury To Real Property (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Newton, Donald Craig (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2021 10:30.
Arresting Officer Andrade, H J

Name Carella, Ronnie Lee
Arrest Date 04/27/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, M (M),
Description Carella, Ronnie Lee (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 400-BLK North Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2021 14:57.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Rozina, Steven Christopher
Arrest Date 04-27-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Rozina, Steven Christopher (W /M/36) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1000-BLK Potomac Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 02:18, 4/27/2021 and 05:28, 4/27/2021. Reported: 05:28, 4/27/2021.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A