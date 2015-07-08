Below are the Union County arrests for 04-28-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Taylor, Jamaris Arkel
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Jamaris Arkel (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2021 15:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Ferrell, Christopher Douglas
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault Govt Official, Rdo) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev, Poss Open Cont (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev, Dwi) (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Poss Sch Iv Cs, Poss Sch I (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Resisting Public Officer) (M), And 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev, Expired Tag) (M),
|Description
|Ferrell, Christopher Douglas (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault Govt Official, Rdo) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev, Poss Open Cont (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev, Dwi) (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Poss Sch Iv Cs, Poss Sch I (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (resisting Public Officer) (M), and 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev, Expired Tag) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2021 09:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Osborne, Crystal Lana
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Reckless Driving To Endanger) (M),
|Description
|Osborne, Crystal Lana (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (reckless Driving To Endanger) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2021 14:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Butler, Deborah Moore
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2( Misdemeanor Larceny) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M),
|Description
|Butler, Deborah Moore (W /F/67) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2( Misdemeanor Larceny) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2021 10:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Avalos, Jayden
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2021
|Court Case
|202102159
|Charge
|1) Awdw Intent To Kill (F), 2) Awdw Intent To Kill (F), 3) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), And 4) Awdw Intent To Kill (F),
|Description
|Avalos, Jayden (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Intent To Kill (F), 2) Awdw Intent To Kill (F), 3) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), and 4) Awdw Intent To Kill (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2021 11:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Sullivan, Shawn Patrick
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Sullivan, Shawn Patrick (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 400-BLK Cottonwood Cir, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2021 13:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B