Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-29-2021 of mecklenburg.

Name ARTIS, JIEL DEVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/1/1997
Height 6.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-29 00:55:00
Court Case 5902021212914
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name MILLS-OLIVER, TIARA SHAHADAD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/2/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-29 06:58:00
Court Case 8902021051525
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ROBINSON, BERNARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/16/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-29 12:58:00
Court Case 5902021212330
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name BLOCKER, DEERIC MONQUEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/29/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-29 01:11:00
Court Case 5902021003413
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CARTER, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/20/1978
Height 5.5
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-29 09:00:00
Court Case 5902021212883
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name CUTHBERTSON, VERGIL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/24/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-29 14:15:00
Court Case 5902021212984
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 1500.00