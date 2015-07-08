Below are the Union County arrests for 04-29-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Adams, Angela Marie
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Adams, Angela Marie (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2021 17:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Mcmanus, Michael Leroy
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2021
|Court Case
|202102886
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Michael Leroy (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5600-BLK S Potter Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/29/2021 19:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Page, Samantha Gabrielle
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Breaking Or Entering), M (M),
|Description
|Page, Samantha Gabrielle (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (breaking Or Entering), M (M), at 5300-BLK Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2021 19:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|Simpson, Christopher Wayne
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Stolen Goods) (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Simpson, Christopher Wayne (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Stolen Goods) (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 5900-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/29/2021 22:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayhew, D S
|Name
|Totten, Chasity Alexis
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2021
|Court Case
|202102871
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Totten, Chasity Alexis (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/29/2021 14:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Byrams, Vanessa Michele
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2021
|Court Case
|202102871
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Byrams, Vanessa Michele (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/29/2021 14:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A