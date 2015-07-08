Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-30-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HERNANDEZ, EDWIN FERNANDOS-SANTOS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/11/2003
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-30 02:57:00
Court Case 5902021213049
Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BAILEY, ISHENIKA NICHOLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/3/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 13
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-30 10:35:00
Court Case 5902021213088
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount

Name LAMPKIN, COREY D
Arrest Type
DOB 10/8/2001
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-30 18:25:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MERRIMAN, NATASHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/9/1988
Height 5.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-30 04:29:00
Court Case 5902021213048
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name GREGORY, ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/7/1960
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-30 10:35:00
Court Case 5902021213091
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount

Name PENLAND, JAN TINA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/31/1977
Height 5.7
Weight 112
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-30 15:40:00
Court Case 1202020712800
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00