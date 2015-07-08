Below are the Union County arrests for 04-30-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mason, Adam Daniel
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
|Description
|Mason, Adam Daniel (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/30/2021 14:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Turner, Brannon Eugene
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Consume Alcohol < 19 (M), And 3) Poss Mtbv/U-Wn By 19/20 (M),
|Description
|Turner, Brannon Eugene (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Consume Alcohol < 19 (M), and 3) Poss Mtbv/u-wn By 19/20 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/30/2021 14:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Yoder, Hannah Brooke
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Misdemeanor Larceny) (M),
|Description
|Yoder, Hannah Brooke (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (misdemeanor Larceny) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/30/2021 15:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Albright, Chelsea Marie
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Aid And Abet (F) And 2) Aid And Abet (M),
|Description
|Albright, Chelsea Marie (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Aid And Abet (F) and 2) Aid And Abet (M), at 2300-BLK S Potter Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/30/2021 16:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Albright, Timothy Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Statutory Sex Off W/ Child By Adult (F) And 2) Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Albright, Timothy Lee (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Sex Off W/ Child By Adult (F) and 2) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 2300-BLK S Potter Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/30/2021 16:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Robinson, George
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2021
|Court Case
|202102529
|Charge
|1) Awdw Other Weapon (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Robinson, George (B /M/81) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 2000-BLK Currier Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/30/2021 17:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T