Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-01-2021 of mecklenburg.

Name GLOVER, KYMM DARBY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/27/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-01 00:53:00
Court Case 5902021213183
Charge Description CITY/TOWN VIOLATION (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PLOWDEN, ALLEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/31/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 290
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-01 16:00:00
Court Case 5902020232988
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name CARTER, BOBBY DONNELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/27/1980
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-01 05:00:00
Court Case 5902021213185
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SANTIAGO, IMANI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/24/1997
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-01 16:45:00
Court Case 5902021213219
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name CHEEKS, DONIKA FELISHA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/3/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-01 03:21:00
Court Case 5902021213184
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name JOHNSON, TAMEKA LATONYA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/1/1971
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-01 04:09:00
Court Case 5902021208028
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount