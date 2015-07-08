Below are the Union County arrests for 05-01-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Deason, Susan Denise
Arrest Date 05/01/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Fta-Show Cause After Ftc) (M),
Description Deason, Susan Denise (W /F/54) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (fta-show Cause After Ftc) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2021 15:29.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C

Name Perez, Sergio
Arrest Date 05/01/2021
Court Case
Charge Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
Description Perez, Sergio (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 1800-BLK Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2021 16:06.
Arresting Officer Eklund, B T

Name Mcmillan, Jeffery Demond
Arrest Date 05/01/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Mcmillan, Jeffery Demond (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 2500-BLK Stedman Dr Nw, Wilson, NC, on 5/1/2021 19:32.
Arresting Officer Keziah, A L

Name Crowder, Darius Jamal
Arrest Date 05/01/2021
Court Case 202102932
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 5) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 7) Speeding (M),
Description Crowder, Darius Jamal (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 5) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 7) Speeding (M), at 3100-BLK E Hwy 74/presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2021 01:18.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Ward, Carla Mason
Arrest Date 05/01/2021
Court Case 202102933
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Ward, Carla Mason (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2021 02:49.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Turner, Brannon Eugene
Arrest Date 05/01/2021
Court Case
Charge Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
Description Turner, Brannon Eugene (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2021 06:22.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C