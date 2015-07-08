Below are the Union County arrests for 05-01-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Deason, Susan Denise
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Fta-Show Cause After Ftc) (M),
|Description
|Deason, Susan Denise (W /F/54) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (fta-show Cause After Ftc) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2021 15:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Perez, Sergio
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Perez, Sergio (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 1800-BLK Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2021 16:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|Mcmillan, Jeffery Demond
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Mcmillan, Jeffery Demond (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 2500-BLK Stedman Dr Nw, Wilson, NC, on 5/1/2021 19:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, A L
|Name
|Crowder, Darius Jamal
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2021
|Court Case
|202102932
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 5) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 7) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Darius Jamal (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 5) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 7) Speeding (M), at 3100-BLK E Hwy 74/presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2021 01:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Ward, Carla Mason
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2021
|Court Case
|202102933
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Ward, Carla Mason (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2021 02:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Turner, Brannon Eugene
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Turner, Brannon Eugene (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2021 06:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C