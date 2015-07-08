Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-02-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name TORISK, RONNIE ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/21/1951
Height 5.11
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-02 08:23:00
Court Case 5902021213227
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MICELI, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/20/1980
Height 6.2
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-02 14:45:00
Court Case 5902021213288
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GARCIA, ARMANDO NAVA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/27/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-02 09:00:00
Court Case 5902021213272
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MARTIN, PATRICK JACK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/1/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-02 16:58:00
Court Case 5902021213306
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name MARSH, SPENCER REID
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/6/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-02 11:11:00
Court Case 5902021213274
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MEREDITH, CRISTA JANE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/10/1990
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-02 17:11:00
Court Case 5902021209861
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 1000.00