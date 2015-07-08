Below are the Union County arrests for 05-02-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Enriquezgodines, Rolando
|Arrest Date
|05/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Enriquezgodines, Rolando (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 700-BLK Mission Dr, Wingate, NC, on 5/2/2021 09:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Mendoza, Amy
|Arrest Date
|05/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Mendoza, Amy (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3400-BLK Wolfe Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2021 09:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Morris, Hannah Marie
|Arrest Date
|05/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Morris, Hannah Marie (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 4500-BLK Gwen Hartis Ct, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2021 16:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Baker, Jessica Marie
|Arrest Date
|05/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Baker, Jessica Marie (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1500-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2021 20:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Easton, Sigrun M
|Arrest Date
|05/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Easton, Sigrun M (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 700-BLK Baucom Rd, Unionville, NC, on 5/2/2021 21:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Kidder, Craig Stephen
|Arrest Date
|05/02/2021
|Court Case
|202102953
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Kidder, Craig Stephen (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2400-BLK Wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/2/2021 02:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M