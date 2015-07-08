Description

Easton, Sigrun M (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 700-BLK Baucom Rd, Unionville, NC, on 5/2/2021 21:50.