Below are the Union County arrests for 05-02-2021.

Name Enriquezgodines, Rolando
Arrest Date 05/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Enriquezgodines, Rolando (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 700-BLK Mission Dr, Wingate, NC, on 5/2/2021 09:06.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Mendoza, Amy
Arrest Date 05/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Mendoza, Amy (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3400-BLK Wolfe Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2021 09:46.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Morris, Hannah Marie
Arrest Date 05/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Morris, Hannah Marie (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 4500-BLK Gwen Hartis Ct, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2021 16:47.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Baker, Jessica Marie
Arrest Date 05/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Baker, Jessica Marie (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1500-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2021 20:49.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name Easton, Sigrun M
Arrest Date 05/02/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Easton, Sigrun M (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 700-BLK Baucom Rd, Unionville, NC, on 5/2/2021 21:50.
Arresting Officer Peralta, M R

Name Kidder, Craig Stephen
Arrest Date 05/02/2021
Court Case 202102953
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Kidder, Craig Stephen (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2400-BLK Wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/2/2021 02:33.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, J M