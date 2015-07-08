Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-03-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HUNTLEY, TRINITY MANASSEH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/26/1999
Height 5.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-03 01:30:00
Court Case 2017711615
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 350.00

Name DELGADO, RADHAMES
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/8/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-03 12:30:00
Court Case 5902021213063
Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, ANTHONY DEMONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/14/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-03 01:56:00
Court Case 5902021212861
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name FOXX, NYRELL ALLEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/2/2003
Height 5.10
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-03 05:25:00
Court Case 5902021213368
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, BRYANT LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/2/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-03 02:57:00
Court Case 5902021209564
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LARKIN, GAVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/15/1985
Height 6.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-03 10:35:00
Court Case 5902021213027
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 15000.00