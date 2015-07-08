Below are the Union County arrests for 05-03-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Phelps, Candace Renee
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Phelps, Candace Renee (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2021 13:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Burris, La`quan Jamario
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2021
|Court Case
|21CRO410335
|Charge
|Obtain Cs By Fraud/Forgery (F),
|Description
|Burris, La`quan Jamario (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Obtain Cs By Fraud/forgery (F), at 800-BLK E Forth St, Charlotte, NC, on 5/3/2021 13:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Michael, Renae Chandler
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2021
|Court Case
|19CR712111
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Michael, Renae Chandler (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 800-BLK E Forth St, Charlotte, NC, on 5/3/2021 13:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Blount, Jocelyn Chonta
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Expired Reg Card,Poss Mari), M (M),
|Description
|Blount, Jocelyn Chonta (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (expired Reg Card,poss Mari), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2021 13:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Trent, Tiffany Marie
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Trent, Tiffany Marie (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2021 14:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Trent, Tiffany Marie
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Trent, Tiffany Marie (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2021 17:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, E M