Below are the Union County arrests for 05-03-2021.

Name Phelps, Candace Renee
Arrest Date 05/03/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Phelps, Candace Renee (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2021 13:19.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Burris, La`quan Jamario
Arrest Date 05/03/2021
Court Case 21CRO410335
Charge Obtain Cs By Fraud/Forgery (F),
Description Burris, La`quan Jamario (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Obtain Cs By Fraud/forgery (F), at 800-BLK E Forth St, Charlotte, NC, on 5/3/2021 13:51.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Michael, Renae Chandler
Arrest Date 05/03/2021
Court Case 19CR712111
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Michael, Renae Chandler (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 800-BLK E Forth St, Charlotte, NC, on 5/3/2021 13:51.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Blount, Jocelyn Chonta
Arrest Date 05/03/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Expired Reg Card,Poss Mari), M (M),
Description Blount, Jocelyn Chonta (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (expired Reg Card,poss Mari), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2021 13:57.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Trent, Tiffany Marie
Arrest Date 05/03/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Trent, Tiffany Marie (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2021 14:44.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Trent, Tiffany Marie
Arrest Date 05/03/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Trent, Tiffany Marie (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2021 17:27.
Arresting Officer Russell, E M