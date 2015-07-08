Below are the Union County arrests for 05-04-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bivens, Lore Antoinette
|Arrest Date
|05-04-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bivens, Lore Antoinette (B /F/33) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 7000-BLK Windsong Way, Wingate, NC, between 20:00, 5/1/2021 and 12:00, 5/2/2021. Reported: 11:44, 5/4/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|05-04-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 100-BLK S Forest Hills School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12:00, 5/4/2021. Reported: 12:24, 5/4/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Goodwin, Christopher Nicholas
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2021
|Court Case
|202102996
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Goodwin, Christopher Nicholas (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2021 09:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Fincher, P C
|Name
|Lang, Crystal Michelle
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear 2 (Felony Larceny), F (F),
|Description
|Lang, Crystal Michelle (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 2 (felony Larceny), F (F), at 100-BLK N Washington St, Wadesboro, NC, on 5/4/2021 14:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Ricci, Lorena Monita
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Child Under 12 (M) And 2) Distribute Food Containing Poison (F),
|Description
|Ricci, Lorena Monita (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Child Under 12 (M) and 2) Distribute Food Containing Poison (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2021 14:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Ibarra, Jose Angel
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 8) Operate Veh No Insurance (M),
|Description
|Ibarra, Jose Angel (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 8) Operate Veh No Insurance (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2021 15:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S