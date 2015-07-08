Below are the Union County arrests for 05-04-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bivens, Lore Antoinette
Arrest Date 05-04-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Bivens, Lore Antoinette (B /F/33) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 7000-BLK Windsong Way, Wingate, NC, between 20:00, 5/1/2021 and 12:00, 5/2/2021. Reported: 11:44, 5/4/2021.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 05-04-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 100-BLK S Forest Hills School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12:00, 5/4/2021. Reported: 12:24, 5/4/2021.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Goodwin, Christopher Nicholas
Arrest Date 05/04/2021
Court Case 202102996
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Goodwin, Christopher Nicholas (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2021 09:49.
Arresting Officer Fincher, P C

Name Lang, Crystal Michelle
Arrest Date 05/04/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear 2 (Felony Larceny), F (F),
Description Lang, Crystal Michelle (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 2 (felony Larceny), F (F), at 100-BLK N Washington St, Wadesboro, NC, on 5/4/2021 14:07.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Ricci, Lorena Monita
Arrest Date 05/04/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Child Under 12 (M) And 2) Distribute Food Containing Poison (F),
Description Ricci, Lorena Monita (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Child Under 12 (M) and 2) Distribute Food Containing Poison (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2021 14:18.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Ibarra, Jose Angel
Arrest Date 05/04/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 8) Operate Veh No Insurance (M),
Description Ibarra, Jose Angel (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 8) Operate Veh No Insurance (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2021 15:49.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S