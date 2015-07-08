Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-05-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ARZATERUIZ, JUAN RICARDO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/9/1979
Height 5.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-05 04:07:00
Court Case 5902021213633
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DAVIDSON, SHERROD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/7/1990
Height 6.3
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-05 14:06:00
Court Case 5902021213642
Charge Description AWDW GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name CAMPBELL, QUINTON DEWAYNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/8/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-05 06:20:00
Court Case 5902021213636
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name WHEELER, STEVEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/28/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-05 11:00:00
Court Case 5902021213129
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name HASTY, MARQUEAS TOMARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/27/1989
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-05 06:37:00
Court Case 5902021002218
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BOGGS, JEFFREY JEVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/26/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-05 14:10:00
Court Case 5902021213650
Charge Description POSSESS WEAPON BY PRISONER (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00