Description

Clyburn, Destiny Fantasia Simone (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Cs Prison/jail Premises) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (driving While Impaired) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2021 10:41.