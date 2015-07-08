Below are the Union County arrests for 05-05-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Clyburn, Destiny Fantasia Simone
Arrest Date 05/05/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Cs Prison/Jail Premises) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Driving While Impaired) (M),
Description Clyburn, Destiny Fantasia Simone (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Cs Prison/jail Premises) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (driving While Impaired) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2021 10:41.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S

Name Hood, David Andrew
Arrest Date 05/05/2021
Court Case
Charge Dwi Ct Violation (M),
Description Hood, David Andrew (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Dwi Ct Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2021 15:47.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Thompson, Antonio Jamar
Arrest Date 05/05/2021
Court Case
Charge Dwi Ct Violation (M),
Description Thompson, Antonio Jamar (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Dwi Ct Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2021 15:47.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Perry, Jonathan Wade
Arrest Date 05-05-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Perry, Jonathan Wade (W /M/46) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 16:16, 1/8/2021 and 16:16, 4/28/2021. Reported: 07:37, 5/5/2021.
Arresting Officer Leonard, T S

Name Dennis, Regina Lynn
Arrest Date 05-05-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Dennis, Regina Lynn (W /F/51) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 3300-BLK Paxton Ridge Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 03:00, 5/5/2021 and 09:52, 5/5/2021. Reported: 09:52, 5/5/2021.
Arresting Officer Morris, D W

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 05-05-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 11:20, 5/5/2021 and 11:21, 5/5/2021. Reported: 11:21, 5/5/2021.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C