Below are the Union County arrests for 05-05-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Clyburn, Destiny Fantasia Simone
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Cs Prison/Jail Premises) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Driving While Impaired) (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Destiny Fantasia Simone (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Cs Prison/jail Premises) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (driving While Impaired) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2021 10:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Hood, David Andrew
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwi Ct Violation (M),
|Description
|Hood, David Andrew (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Dwi Ct Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2021 15:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Thompson, Antonio Jamar
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwi Ct Violation (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Antonio Jamar (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Dwi Ct Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2021 15:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Perry, Jonathan Wade
|Arrest Date
|05-05-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Perry, Jonathan Wade (W /M/46) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 16:16, 1/8/2021 and 16:16, 4/28/2021. Reported: 07:37, 5/5/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Leonard, T S
|Name
|Dennis, Regina Lynn
|Arrest Date
|05-05-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dennis, Regina Lynn (W /F/51) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 3300-BLK Paxton Ridge Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 03:00, 5/5/2021 and 09:52, 5/5/2021. Reported: 09:52, 5/5/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Morris, D W
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|05-05-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 11:20, 5/5/2021 and 11:21, 5/5/2021. Reported: 11:21, 5/5/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C