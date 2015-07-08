Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-06-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HARRIS, ANTHONY JEROME
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/30/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-06 11:45:00
Court Case 5902021213821
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MCILWAINE, JAYLEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/12/2003
Height 5.9
Weight 149
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-06 17:09:00
Court Case 5902021210490
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HICKS, KAREEM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/30/1980
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-06 00:22:00
Court Case 5902021213755
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount 750.00

Name ROBINSON, JAMES LEWIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/15/1968
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-06 07:00:00
Court Case 5902021212935
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LOWERY, JOHN RAYMOND
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/4/1980
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-06 14:55:00
Court Case 5902021211833
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR STALKING
Bond Amount

Name WHATLEY, MICHAEL STEVEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/20/1975
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-06 16:31:00
Court Case 5902021213772
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00