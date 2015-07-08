Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-06-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HARRIS, ANTHONY JEROME
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/30/1968
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-06 11:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021213821
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MCILWAINE, JAYLEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/12/2003
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|149
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-06 17:09:00
|Court Case
|5902021210490
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HICKS, KAREEM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/30/1980
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-06 00:22:00
|Court Case
|5902021213755
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|750.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, JAMES LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/15/1968
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-06 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021212935
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LOWERY, JOHN RAYMOND
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/4/1980
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-06 14:55:00
|Court Case
|5902021211833
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR STALKING
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WHATLEY, MICHAEL STEVEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/20/1975
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-06 16:31:00
|Court Case
|5902021213772
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00