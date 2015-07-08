Below are the Union County arrests for 05-06-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Marks, Shawn Patrick
Arrest Date 05/06/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) True Bill Of Indictment (M) And 2) True Bill Of Indictment (M),
Description Marks, Shawn Patrick (U /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (M) and 2) True Bill Of Indictment (M), at 1300-BLK Sarandon Dr, Stallings, NC, on 5/6/2021 07:36.
Arresting Officer Eklund, B T

Name Degrace, Jennifer Ann
Arrest Date 05/06/2021
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Degrace, Jennifer Ann (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/6/2021 11:39.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
Arrest Date 05-06-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 19:00, 5/1/2021 and 00:05, 5/6/2021. Reported: 00:05, 5/6/2021.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 05-06-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 01:16, 5/6/2021 and 01:17, 5/6/2021. Reported: 01:17, 5/6/2021.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, J M

Name Laney, Jimmy Wayne
Arrest Date 05/06/2021
Court Case 202103014
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Laney, Jimmy Wayne (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 157000-BLK Silver Rd, Homeless, NC, on 5/6/2021 11:03.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Search Warrant
Arrest Date 05-06-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Search Warrant (C), at [Address], between 05:18, 5/6/2021 and 05:19, 5/6/2021. Reported: 05:19, 5/6/2021.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S