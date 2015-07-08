Below are the Union County arrests for 05-06-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Marks, Shawn Patrick
|Arrest Date
|05/06/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) True Bill Of Indictment (M) And 2) True Bill Of Indictment (M),
|Description
|Marks, Shawn Patrick (U /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (M) and 2) True Bill Of Indictment (M), at 1300-BLK Sarandon Dr, Stallings, NC, on 5/6/2021 07:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|Degrace, Jennifer Ann
|Arrest Date
|05/06/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Degrace, Jennifer Ann (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/6/2021 11:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|05-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 19:00, 5/1/2021 and 00:05, 5/6/2021. Reported: 00:05, 5/6/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|05-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 01:16, 5/6/2021 and 01:17, 5/6/2021. Reported: 01:17, 5/6/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M
|Name
|Laney, Jimmy Wayne
|Arrest Date
|05/06/2021
|Court Case
|202103014
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Laney, Jimmy Wayne (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 157000-BLK Silver Rd, Homeless, NC, on 5/6/2021 11:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Search Warrant
|Arrest Date
|05-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Search Warrant (C), at [Address], between 05:18, 5/6/2021 and 05:19, 5/6/2021. Reported: 05:19, 5/6/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S