Below are the Union County arrests for 05-07-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Pressley, Ryan Scott
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2021
|Court Case
|202103038
|Charge
|Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F), F (F),
|Description
|Pressley, Ryan Scott (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2021 15:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|05-07-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 13:03, 5/7/2021 and 13:04, 5/7/2021. Reported: 13:04, 5/7/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Pressley, Ryan Scott
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2021
|Court Case
|202103038
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F) And 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Pressley, Ryan Scott (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F) and 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2021 15:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Union Power Cooperative VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|05-07-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Union Power Cooperative VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1800-BLK Jason Ct, Monroe, NC, between 15:00, 5/4/2021 and 13:55, 5/7/2021. Reported: 13:55, 5/7/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B
|Name
|Noble, Tiffini Kathleen
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Criminal Contempt (M),
|Description
|Noble, Tiffini Kathleen (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2021 17:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, E M
|Name
|Bartley, Adam Christopher
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2021
|Court Case
|202103088
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 6) Flee/Elude Arrest With Mv (F), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 7) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 7) Speeding In A School Zone (M), 8) Speeding In A School Zone (M), And 8) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Bartley, Adam Christopher (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 6) Flee/elude Arrest With Mv (F), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 7) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 7) Speeding In A School Zone (M), 8) Speeding In A School Zone (M), and 8) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2021 19:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E