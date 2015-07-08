Below are the Union County arrests for 05-07-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Pressley, Ryan Scott
Arrest Date 05/07/2021
Court Case 202103038
Charge Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F), F (F),
Description Pressley, Ryan Scott (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2021 15:43.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
Arrest Date 05-07-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 13:03, 5/7/2021 and 13:04, 5/7/2021. Reported: 13:04, 5/7/2021.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Pressley, Ryan Scott
Arrest Date 05/07/2021
Court Case 202103038
Charge 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F) And 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine (F),
Description Pressley, Ryan Scott (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F) and 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2021 15:43.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Union Power Cooperative VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 05-07-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Union Power Cooperative VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1800-BLK Jason Ct, Monroe, NC, between 15:00, 5/4/2021 and 13:55, 5/7/2021. Reported: 13:55, 5/7/2021.
Arresting Officer Barrett, D B

Name Noble, Tiffini Kathleen
Arrest Date 05/07/2021
Court Case
Charge Criminal Contempt (M),
Description Noble, Tiffini Kathleen (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2021 17:05.
Arresting Officer Russell, E M

Name Bartley, Adam Christopher
Arrest Date 05/07/2021
Court Case 202103088
Charge 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 6) Flee/Elude Arrest With Mv (F), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 7) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 7) Speeding In A School Zone (M), 8) Speeding In A School Zone (M), And 8) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Bartley, Adam Christopher (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 6) Flee/elude Arrest With Mv (F), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 7) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 7) Speeding In A School Zone (M), 8) Speeding In A School Zone (M), and 8) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2021 19:25.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E