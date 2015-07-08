Charge

1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 6) Flee/Elude Arrest With Mv (F), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 7) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 7) Speeding In A School Zone (M), 8) Speeding In A School Zone (M), And 8) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),