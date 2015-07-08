Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-08-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WILLIAMS, JENNIFER ANNE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/9/1982
Height 5.3
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-08 00:34:00
Court Case 5902021213998
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name HOLMES, RAMAL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/21/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-08 11:30:00
Court Case 5902021213851
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ALONZO-MARTINEZ, JUNIOR GABRIEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/14/1984
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-08 01:16:00
Court Case 5902021214007
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name JAMERSON, RYAN CHRISTOPHER-WALLACE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/19/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-08 14:20:00
Court Case 5902020207375
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name GIANNOTTI, NICOLAS THOMAS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/11/1992
Height 6.3
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-08 01:02:00
Court Case 5902021214006
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SPRINGS, CORTEZ QUANDAZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/25/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-08 15:45:00
Court Case 5902020242129
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 2000.00