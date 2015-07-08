Below are the Union County arrests for 05-08-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Helms, Timothy Wayne
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear (Unauthorized Use Of Mv), M (M),
|Description
|Helms, Timothy Wayne (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (unauthorized Use Of Mv), M (M), at 7500-BLK Landsford Rd/pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2021 00:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Mccain, Dequishea Linae
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2021
|Court Case
|202103101
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Mccain, Dequishea Linae (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 1000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2021 02:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Dellinger, Crystal Juanita
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (South Carolina), F (F),
|Description
|Dellinger, Crystal Juanita (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (south Carolina), F (F), at 6300-BLK W Marshville Blvd/w Main St, Marshville, NC, on 5/8/2021 04:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Diggs, John Ingram
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Fugitive/Extradition (South Carolina) (F),
|Description
|Diggs, John Ingram (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Fugitive/extradition (south Carolina) (F), at 6300-BLK W Marshville Blvd/w Main St, Marshville, NC, on 5/8/2021 04:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Hood, David Andrew
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender, M (M),
|Description
|Hood, David Andrew (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Weekender, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2021 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Connolly, Trent Joseph
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2021
|Court Case
|202103116
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Connolly, Trent Joseph (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK Haskins Dr/faculty Dr, Wingate, NC, on 5/8/2021 22:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E