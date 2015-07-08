Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-09-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SMITH, ALVIN BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/4/1960
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|172
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-09 07:18:00
|Court Case
|4002021034132
|Charge Description
|MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MINTER, JASMINE CANDIES
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/22/1991
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-09 05:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021214136
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SISTRUNK, DARNELL ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/5/1994
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-09 06:01:00
|Court Case
|5902021214142
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JORDAN, TEFFERY ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/26/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-09 01:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021214035
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FERRELL, JEREMY ANDRE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/12/1983
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-09 00:51:00
|Court Case
|5902021214131
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|NELSON, KENNETH BIQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/29/1988
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-09 01:12:00
|Court Case
|5902021214108
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount