Below are the Union County arrests for 05-09-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Robbins, Jason Craig
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2021
|Court Case
|202103120
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Robbins, Jason Craig (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 9700-BLK Marvin School Rd, Marvin, SC, on 5/9/2021 01:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Starnes, Justin Cody
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2021
|Court Case
|202103119
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Burglary Tools (F) And 2) Misdemeanor Larceny (M),
|Description
|Starnes, Justin Cody (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Burglary Tools (F) and 2) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), at 4300-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2021 01:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Starnes, Justin Cody
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear (Fugitive Oth State), F (F),
|Description
|Starnes, Justin Cody (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (fugitive Oth State), F (F), at 4300-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2021 01:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Garcia, Angel Jaylin
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2021
|Court Case
|202103124
|Charge
|Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Garcia, Angel Jaylin (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, TN, on 5/9/2021 10:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, F R
|Name
|Walls, Franklin Jr.
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd (Dwlr Impaired Rev) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd (Dwi/Driving After Consuming) (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd (Carrying Concealed Gun/Dv Protective (M),
|Description
|Walls, Franklin Jr. (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd (dwlr Impaired Rev) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd (dwi/driving After Consuming) (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd (carrying Concealed Gun/dv Protective (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2021 11:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Hailey, Hendrick Jermaine
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), And 3) Financial Card Theft (F),
|Description
|Hailey, Hendrick Jermaine (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), and 3) Financial Card Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2021 12:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E